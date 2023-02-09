FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.83 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $203.82. 650,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

