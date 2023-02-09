FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.75-$17.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.75-17.25 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.96. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

