FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.75-$17.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.75-17.25 EPS.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
FLT traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. The stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.96. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.00.
Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.