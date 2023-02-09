Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Five Below worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.98. 52,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

