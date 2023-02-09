Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. 4,665,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,796. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Fiserv

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,418 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 42.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,044,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,950,000 after purchasing an additional 309,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 970,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

