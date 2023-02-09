First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) EVP Sells $123,492.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. FMR LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

