First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.14.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.