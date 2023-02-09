First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.