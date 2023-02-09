First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $340.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

