First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 278 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

