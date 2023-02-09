First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VXF stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

