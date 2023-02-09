First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.