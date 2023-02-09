First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 198,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

