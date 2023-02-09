First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $352.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $356.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

