First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,468 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

