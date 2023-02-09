Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FINGF. National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

FINGF traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.99.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

