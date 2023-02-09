Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 323,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 2.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.61% of Autodesk worth $247,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.47. 293,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $248.03. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

