Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.38-6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.38-$6.58 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FRT traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 522,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,787. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

