Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.38-6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.38-$6.58 EPS.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 522,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,787. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

