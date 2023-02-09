Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.38-6.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.38-$6.58 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 182,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,682. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

