Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.38-$6.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.38-6.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 522,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,787. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

