Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.51

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $391.57 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fantom

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,526,449 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

