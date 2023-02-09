Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $54,788,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,512 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 146,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

