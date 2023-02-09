Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.93% of Expedia Group worth $137,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

