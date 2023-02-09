Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.72% of Exelon worth $267,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

