Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,050. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

