Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

