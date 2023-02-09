Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 43,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 67,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

MRAM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,958,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

