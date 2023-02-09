Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.03 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $62.03 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

