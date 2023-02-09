Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.53 to $14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.53-$14.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $236.43. 1,106,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 88,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

