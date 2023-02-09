ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

ESE traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.37. 140,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

