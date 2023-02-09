Eric Benevich Sells 980 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $135,206.40.

On Friday, January 6th, Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $12,536.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,912. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

