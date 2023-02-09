Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.43. 192,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,286. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

