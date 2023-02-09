Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Equity Residential also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EQR traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 1,566,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,206. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

