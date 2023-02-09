Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.84. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $124.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

