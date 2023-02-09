Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPL Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

