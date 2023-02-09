EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 8,821,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,358. EQT has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

