EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 4.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.69% of EOG Resources worth $454,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,911. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

