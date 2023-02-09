EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 74751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.
The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
EnerSys Trading Up 8.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
See Also
