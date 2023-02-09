EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 74751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.

The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys Trading Up 8.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

