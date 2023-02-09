EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
EnerSys Price Performance
ENS traded up $4.74 on Thursday, hitting $90.93. 373,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,784. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EnerSys by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
