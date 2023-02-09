Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. Energizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 255,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,833. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Energizer by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.