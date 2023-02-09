ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 0.5%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.02. 4,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

