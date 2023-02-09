Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$52.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.44. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The company has a market cap of C$14.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.