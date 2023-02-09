ELIS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,629.28 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $6,629.28 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14601188 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,519.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

