EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 396.03% from the stock’s current price.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 418,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

