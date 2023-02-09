Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 615,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,213. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

