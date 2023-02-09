Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

