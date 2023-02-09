Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $862,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

About MercadoLibre

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,166.90 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $979.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $929.66.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.