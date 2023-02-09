Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

