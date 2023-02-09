Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,581. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

