Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,581. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care
In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.