Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $215.40 million and $33.75 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00432940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.45 or 0.28678731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00430420 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

