Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 86,648 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2,241.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 690,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 528,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 172,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

