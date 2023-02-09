ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.88. 2,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.
ECB Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp
About ECB Bancorp
ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
